Shoppers get ready! The annual Devine Street Sidewalk sale kicks off on Friday and goes until Sunday. The annual sale draws many people to the area to stock up on their post-holiday shopping needs (and pre-Valentines Day gifts too!)
Many favorite local boutiques will be participating including: Marigold Modern Children’s, Westend Interiors, Copper Penny, Mainstream Boutique, Craft and Draft,Crescent Olive and more.
Check the local store postings to find out their exact sale details and times.
