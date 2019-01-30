Deputies seek man wanted for assault and battery in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help looking for a man wanted in Richland County.
They say Billy Hayes is wanted for second degree assault and battery.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime
