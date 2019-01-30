Coroner identifies 23-year-old woman in Augusta Rd. collision

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person killed in a collision in Lexington County.
The accident happened on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. in the 4700 block of Augusta Road. The coroner identified Shania Holcombe, 23, of Batesburg-Leesville as the driver of a northbound vehicle that collided head-on with a vehicle in the median lane.
Holcombe, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital in reportedly critical condition, and two occupants of the other vehicle were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
