Community Builder: Columbia man turns diabetes diagnosis into wellness mission for others

“Mr. James, I’m Elizabeth Burnett from Mungo Homes, and we are so inspired by what you’re doing here, and we want you to know you were recognized by people here in this class,” said Burnett with hard hat in hand. “You’re enriching the lives of the people in his class, but not only are you enriching their lives, you’re enriching our entire community. So, we have this hat here and we want to honor you with the Michael J Mungo Foundation Community Builder award.”