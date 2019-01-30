Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin 2019 State of the City address

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin delivered the 2019 State of the City address on Tuesday.
Mayor Benjamin touched on several different points during his speech: inclusion, compassion, respect, and building a better stronger community. The Mayor also announced several big initiatives.
Among those initiatives is “Compassionate Columbia,”which aims to help the city’s homeless population.
"Jobs for homeless citizens paired with volunteers will beautify gateways into our city and abate litter from our streets, our environment, a massive community cleanup & beautification effort,” Benjamin said.
Another one of Mayor Benjamin’s initiatives revolves around giving more people a second chance.
"I will support a ‘Ban the Box’ ordinance that will require city contractors to remove the question regarding past criminal offenses from job applications city-wide,” he said. "We will also be announcing a partnership with the SC Department of Corrections helping reconnect returning citizens with jobs and services as 60,000 jobs go unfilled across South Carolina."
Mayor Benjamin also announced plans to form a 25-member commission on Compassion & Inclusion that will hold its first meeting in March.
"One of the first acts will be working with leaders in the Jewish Community in establishing a community leaders Sedar, the energy, passion, and compassion that we saw at Beth Shalom Synagogue after the Pittsburgh Tree of Life anti-semitic massacre must inspire change in Columbia,” Mayor Benjamin said.
Mayor Benjamin ended his speech with a reminder to the crowd that we’ve seen the power of compassion in action when the Confederate flag came down, after devastating floods of 2015, and most recently, the tragedy at Allen Benedict Court.
You can watch the full livestream of the mayor's address below:
