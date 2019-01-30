Columbia councilman: ‘I support 1,000 percent requesting’ SLED, FBI investigation on ‘negligence’ at Allen Benedict apartments

“I support 1,000 percent requesting an investigation by SLED – or perhaps the FBI, since there are federal dollars involved. Two people died and hundreds of lives were upended, apparently due to negligence. That’s something we must take seriously. And again, I feel strongly that City Council should call on the Housing Authority director -- and possibly others -- to resign or be removed by the board of commissioners. It’s a necessary step to restore public trust, including the trust of current and future public housing residents. Finding permanent housing for these displaced residents is a tremendous challenge, and we must be able to have confidence that the process is in capable hands. And there must be accountability. What we can’t afford to do is sweep this under the rug.”

Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah, Jan. 30, 2019