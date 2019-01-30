5 charged in multiple Sumter car break-ins at three different apartment complexes

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter Police Departments says they arrested five men in connection to multiple car break-ins at different apartment complexes in town.
Police said the five people entered multiple vehicles at Willow Run, Archdale, and Dillon Trace apartment complexes on Monday and took items left inside of the various vehicles.
An alert resident made the 911 call after seeing suspicious activity that led to their arrest.
Officers arrested Tijah Clarkson, 19, William Commander, 17, Ciontae Owens, 18, Damien Shannon, 18, and Trequel Washington, 17. The five people have been charged with 13 counts of breaking and entering auto and criminal conspiracy. Washington is additionally charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and Owens with possession of crack cocaine.
All were booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center where bond was denied for three of the suspects. Commander and Washington have been released on surety bonds and electronic monitoring.
The Sumter Police Department continues to urge residents to remove their personal belongings from their vehicles, particularly firearms and anything of value and other items that could attract a thief. Also, stay alert and report strange vehicles, persons or activity in your neighborhoods.
“Lock it before you leave it,” police said.
