Caught on camera: Man punches 2 women in fight allegedly over hot dogs

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Two women are recovering from slight concussions after police say a muscular man “brutally” punched them in front of a Los Angeles hot dog stand.
Police are seeking the public’s help in the search for the muscular man with a full beard seen on cell phone video punching two women in the early morning of Jan. 26. He is wanted for assault.
"This is obviously a very violent crime. We’re looking at assault with a deadly weapon,” Detective Megan Aguilar said.
The video shows both women tried to get up after being punched, but the man hit each of them again, knocking them both to the ground, before running away.
Police say the man is between 6’2” and 6’4” and well over 200 pounds. No one tried to stop him, as he ran away. In fact, Aguilar says no one even called 911.
It wasn’t until the next afternoon, after the women had been treated at the hospital for slight concussions, that they went to a police station, told officers what happened and showed them the video of the incident.
According to the victims and their family, the man didn’t say a word, just started throwing punches, when the two stood up for a hot dog vendor the suspect had allegedly been harassing.
"He was arguing with the vendor over something. One of the women says, 'Hey, we just want to get our hot dog,” Aguilar said. “We’re not sure why the people stood around and didn’t intervene; although again, [he is a] large man.”
Police released video of the incident on Twitter in a post asking for anyone who knows the suspect to come forward with information.
