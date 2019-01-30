Car bursts into flames after falling 9 floors inside parking garage

MIAMI (WPLG/CNN) - Flames erupted in a parking garage after a car fell nine floors to the ground and instantly caught fire.
Matt Olechnowicz watched his Acura TL burn.
“When I called for the car, I thought I heard my car alarm went off,” Olechnowicz said. “And then I hear a big bang, turn around, the car had fallen in the elevator shaft.”
Olechnowicz recently moved to the area from New York.
He said he works nearby and parks his car in the parking garage in Downtown Miami every day.
His car is now a total loss.
“I saw it burned out,” he said. “That’s the hard part. I mean that car was almost like a kid to me.”
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department got the blaze under control within 10 minutes.
No damage was done to any neighboring businesses or vehicles. No injuries were reported.
“As a precaution we’re going to shut down those elevators until we can have structural engineers take a more thorough look at this building in the morning time,” said Capt. Ignatius Carroll.
“It was a manual car. I believe they left it in gear, and somehow the car started, and fell down nine floors,” Olechnowicz said.
It took crews an hour to lift the mangled car out from the ground of the garage.
“It’s not about the car. It’s not about the money,” Olechnowicz said. “The car really meant that much to me."
