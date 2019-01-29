UPDATE: SLED officer on administrative duties after fatal pedestrian collision on Millwood Ave.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Millwood Avenue in Columbia.
The accident happened when the pedestrian was hit by a black Ford SUV owned by the State Law Enforcement Division early Tuesday morning, according to SCHP. Neither the pedestrian nor the driver have been identified yet.
SLED has identified the driver of the vehicle as Robert Turnley, who they said in a statement is now on administrative duties.
“Our condolences to the family of the victim from this morning’s pedestrian fatality on Millwood Avenue. SLED Special Agent Robert Turnley has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident and an internal review by SLED,” a SLED spokesperson said in a statement.
Special Agent Turnley has been with SLED since March 2004.
All lanes at the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue are closed as officials investigate the accident, Columbia Police said.
Traffic is being redirected in the area, continue to expect delays.
