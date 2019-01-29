Talk of the Town: Night to Shine is back and it’s brighter than ever

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Now, THIS is how you make those with special needs feel extra special. Now in its fifth anniversary year, the Tim Tebow Foundation expects its Night to Shine event to be offered in more than 700 locations around the country and beyond. And that includes here in the Midlands.
Night to Shine is expected to shine brighter than ever. It’s an unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs ages 14 and older. The outreach is hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe all on one night.
Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia and Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington are serving as two of the nearly 500 churches around the world hosting.
One of the best features of this event is that everyone is crowned king or queen. Some of the other notable events taking place are a photo booth, shoe shine, limo rides, hair and makeup, karaoke, formal pictures, red carpet entrance, dinner and dancing. The special prom night for those with special needs is simultaneously held Friday, Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
When Night to Shine launched in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. Last year, 537 host churches and 175,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 90,000 honored guests with special needs.
Shandon Baptist Church is located at 5250 Forest Drive in Columbia. And Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church is located at 1205 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.