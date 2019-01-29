Sumter man charged in sexual assault of minor

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Sumter man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault case involving a minor.
Shaun Andrew Campbell, 31, is facing charges for 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to officials, the 7-year-old victim's mother reported that Campbell sexually assaulted her daughter on July 1, 2004.
Allegedly, Campbell would undress the victim and caress her body and private areas.
The mother stated that this happened on numerous occasions
A warrant for Campbell was issued on January 24th and he was taken into custody on January 29th.
Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include the correct mugshot. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office previously provided the wrong mugshot of a man with the same name as this suspect.
