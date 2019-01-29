Special meeting called as Columbia Housing Authority commissioners discuss next steps

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A special meeting has been called for the Columbia Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners on Thursday evening to discuss the next steps in helping residents displaced from Allen Benedict Court Apartments.
The special meeting is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. in the CHA Board Room at 1917 Harden Street.
The meeting comes after more than 400 residents have been out of their homes for nearly two weeks due to a gas leak. Columbia Housing Authority Attorney Bob Coble said the tenants will not be allowed to move back in on a permanent basis and instead will be placed in other permanent housing.
As of Tuesday afternoon, one class action lawsuit has been in Richland County by two ABC tenants, seeking to represent all 400 residents of the property.
According to the South Carolina Claims Tort Act, there is a cap of $300,000 per victim of government liability. In group suits, the cap extends to $600,000 per occurrence and is usually divided evenly among those listed within the suit.
However, new legislation within the state house aims to increase the caps, to $1 million per victim and $2 million in group suits. The bill has been heavily debated by state senators for the last several weeks.
