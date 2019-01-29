Pedestrian dies after being hit by state-owned vehicle on Millwood Avenue

All lanes at the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue are closed as the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates an accident involving a pedestrian.
By Emily Scarlett and Emily Smith | January 29, 2019 at 7:35 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:04 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Millwood Avenue in Columbia.

The accident happened when the pedestrian was hit by a black Ford SUV that’s state-owned early Tuesday morning, according to SCHP. Neither the pedestrian nor the driver have been identified yet.

All lanes at the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue are closed as officials investigate the accident, Columbia Police said.

Traffic is being redirected in the area, continue to expect delays. Check back for updates.

