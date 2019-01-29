LIVE at NOON: Officials to release new details in weekend shooting spree that killed 5

LIVE at NOON: Officials to release new details in weekend shooting spree that killed 5
Dakota Theriot was arrested in Richmond County, Virginia Sunday morning.
By Mykal Vincent | January 29, 2019 at 9:58 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 12:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials from two parishes where a 21-year-old has been charged with killing five people Saturday will be holding a news conference to provide new details in the case.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre will hold a press conference at the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association at noon on Tuesday to provide new details in the case of Dakota Theriot, who’s accused of shooting and killing his parents, his girlfriend, her father and her little brother.

A family is left in pieces after a gunman shot and killed a father and two children. (Source: WAFB)
Theriot was arrested in Warsaw, Virginia Sunday and is being held there until Friday, Feb. 1 for his extradition hearing.

