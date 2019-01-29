Newberry deputies arrest burglary suspect possibly connected to similar crimes in the area

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man sought in connection with a burglary and assault that occurred on Saint Phillips Church Road on, Jan. 25.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary on Saint Phillips Church Road. When deputies arrived, they were told that the suspect had gone into a garage and came out carrying a chainsaw.
When the resident of the home confronted the subject, he first asked the resident not to call the police but then pushed her to ground and fled the scene; however, she was able to get the tag number of the vehicle.
Law enforcement was able to use the tag information as well as a composite made by the victim to quickly investigate and locate the suspect. The suspect was arrested on Jan. 28 without incident. Deputies say the vehicle was not registered to the suspect; however, it is clear that he acted alone in this incident.
Kenneth Scott Amick Jr, 31, of Newberry, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, and petit larceny. His bond was denied and he remains in the custody of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Amick is suspect of several other similar property crimes in the area and investigators are following leads to tie those together.
There were no other assaults associated with the crimes, just the burglary and theft of items.
