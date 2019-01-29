Judge rules in favor of the City of Columbia in healthcare lawsuit filed by former firefighters

By Tanita Gaither | January 29, 2019 at 10:46 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:46 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Fifth Judicial District judge has ruled in favor of the City of Columbia in a non-jury trial involving a lawsuit filed by former Columbia firefighters.

In a ruling announced on Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge R. Scott Sprouse ruled in favor of the city, saying that while he was sympathetic to the firefighter's plight, the city had a right to change its policy, the plaintiffs " have failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that they incurred damages as a result of their reliance."

“There was much testimony about possible other employment opportunities or possible dates of retirement from the various Plaintiffs.  There was no testimony with specifics regarding post-retirement health insurance costs had the Plaintiffs not continued in their employment with the City through retirement, making the Plaintiffs’ claims for damages speculative.  Each Plaintiff’s specific costs of their post-retirement health insurance once the policy changes went into effect go toward the now-dismissed breach of contract cause of action, not promissory estoppel.  A requirement that post-retirement health insurance is provided free of charge, or specific performance, also goes directly to a breach of contract cause of action, not promissory estoppel.  Accordingly, judgment is hereby rendered for the Defendant City of Columbia.”
Circuit Court Judge R. Scott Sprouse in order to non-jury trial; Jan. 29, 2019

The original lawsuit was filed in 2009, shortly after the city council changed its policy. The original lawsuit went to trial and was thrown out. The South Carolina Court of Appeals overturned the decision, narrowed down the issues within the lawsuit, and sent it back to the lower court.

The non-jury trial started in December. The city argued no promises were ever made to firefighters during their employment and no guarantees that it would continue to pay for full coverage for retirees.

Many of the retired firefighters named in the case said they planned their futures based on the city’s policy of no-cost healthcare. Now, many are left paying the price for a benefit they say they earned.

The retired firefighters testified that they've spent almost $10,000 in monthly premiums since 2009. Their attorneys wanted the plaintiffs to be reimbursed by the city for those costs or have monthly allowances if ruled in their favor.

The plaintiffs have 10 days to file a motion to reconsider.

You can read the full judgment here:

