Judge rules in favor of the City of Columbia in healthcare lawsuit filed by former firefighters

“There was much testimony about possible other employment opportunities or possible dates of retirement from the various Plaintiffs. There was no testimony with specifics regarding post-retirement health insurance costs had the Plaintiffs not continued in their employment with the City through retirement, making the Plaintiffs’ claims for damages speculative. Each Plaintiff’s specific costs of their post-retirement health insurance once the policy changes went into effect go toward the now-dismissed breach of contract cause of action, not promissory estoppel. A requirement that post-retirement health insurance is provided free of charge, or specific performance, also goes directly to a breach of contract cause of action, not promissory estoppel. Accordingly, judgment is hereby rendered for the Defendant City of Columbia.”

Circuit Court Judge R. Scott Sprouse in order to non-jury trial; Jan. 29, 2019