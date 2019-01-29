Judge rules in favor of the City of Columbia in healthcare lawsuit filed by former firefighters

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Fifth Judicial District judge has ruled in favor of the City of Columbia in a non-jury trial involving a lawsuit filed by former Columbia firefighters.
In a ruling announced on Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge R. Scott Sprouse ruled in favor of the city, saying that while he was sympathetic to the firefighter's plight, the city had a right to change its policy, the plaintiffs " have failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that they incurred damages as a result of their reliance."
The original lawsuit was filed in 2009, shortly after the city council changed its policy. The original lawsuit went to trial and was thrown out. The South Carolina Court of Appeals overturned the decision, narrowed down the issues within the lawsuit, and sent it back to the lower court.
The non-jury trial started in December. The city argued no promises were ever made to firefighters during their employment and no guarantees that it would continue to pay for full coverage for retirees.
Many of the retired firefighters named in the case said they planned their futures based on the city’s policy of no-cost healthcare. Now, many are left paying the price for a benefit they say they earned.
The retired firefighters testified that they've spent almost $10,000 in monthly premiums since 2009. Their attorneys wanted the plaintiffs to be reimbursed by the city for those costs or have monthly allowances if ruled in their favor.
The plaintiffs have 10 days to file a motion to reconsider.
You can read the full judgment here:
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.