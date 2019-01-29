First Alert Forecast: It’s getting much colder…but not for long!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Bundle up! We have much colder weather on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect stars and clouds tonight. It will be cold and breezy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
· It will be sunny, chilly and breezy Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. It will likely feel like the 30s because of the winds.
· Thursday will be another chilly day with highs in the upper 40s.
· Temperatures will gradually warm over the next several days.
· We’ll see highs in the 60s by Sunday, then the low 70s by next Tuesday.
· A few isolated showers are possible Sunday into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through our Tuesday night, expect clearing skies as a cold front pushes farther to our east. The winds will begin picking up through the night, ushering in some very cold air. In fact, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s. The breezy winds will make it feel like the upper teens and lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.
After a cold start on your Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures climbing into the mid 40s by the afternoon. It will likely feel like the upper 30s and lower 40s by afternoon because of the winds. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
On Thursday, it will be another chilly one. Highs will be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.
Warmer weather moves in for Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday. Highs will climb into the 60s Sunday and Monday, then into the low 70s next Tuesday. Also, a few isolated showers are possible Sunday through early next week. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast closely for you.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Cold and Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W/SW 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Still Cold. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: Variable 5 mph.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
