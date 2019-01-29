First Alert Forecast: ALERT DAY for afternoon rain, much colder temps tonight

First Alert Issued for Today For Quick Heavy Rain
Turning Much Colder Tonight
Alert Day today as a cold front moves into the state, giving us much colder temperatures once the front passes. Ahead of the front, there will be a line of rain and showers.
The line will move West to East from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Rain will come and go with much colder air behind the front with clearing skies. Highs Near 60 today will only be in the lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lowers will fall into the lower 20 with some teens possible.
Big warm up by the weekend with Highs near 60 and temperatures could be at 70 degrees early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for rain by afternoon
- Much colder conditions Wednesday – Friday
- Weekend will be warmer
- Much WARMER next week
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers by afternoon. Breezy. High near 60. Rain chance 80%
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows Lower 20s
Wednesday and Thursday: Sunny. High Lower 40s
