Coroner ID’s victim in 2-vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts is releasing the name of the individual who died on Monday evening after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on Jan. 27 on Hardscrabble Road, Columbia, SC.
Emiquieas Tomas Lopez, 38, of Newberry, SC, was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where he died at 5:09 p.m. on Jan. 28.
An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt force injuries to the head.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
