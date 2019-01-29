Boxes of fruit donated to Allen Benedict Court Residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Monday $2,000 dollars helped purchase fruit for the displaced residents of Allen Benedict Court.
The fruit was packed at the Save-A-Lot on Harden Street.
Monday, staff with the organization Food Share SC and the Richland County Recreation Commission partnered to pack fresh fruit to donate the resident's thanks to an anonymous donor who sent the money to the Richland County Recreation Commission.
“To see that everyone wants to come out and impact and enrich the lives of the community is just great for us. That’s what we stand for at RCRC and that’s what our RCRC Cares Initiative is all about, to enrich and impact the lives in the community,” said Adairius Williams with the Richland County Recreation Commission.
250 boxes worth of fruit were packed. Columbia Housing Authority officials said they then took the fruit to the seven different hotels where residents were staying.
Mayor Steve Benjamin interview on Allen Benedict Court Apartments:
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.