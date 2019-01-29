Aggressive deer killed after ‘several confrontations’ in SC neighborhood

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says they have examined a deer who had several aggressive encounters with Aiken County residents and was eventually shot by a police officer.
SCDNR says on Jan. 19, they were contacted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding an "aggressive 'spike' buck deer" that needed to be examined for public health reasons.
The deer had several incidents with the public, beginning on Jan. 16. In the first incident, the "spike" deer, or a deer with two points, attacked someone in an east Aiken subdivision. On Jan. 17, a complaint about the deer was made on Pony Trail.
On Jan. 19, officers were sent to Anderson Pond Road where a deer was actively attacking someone. When they arrived, the victim had light abrasions on her face and bruises on her arms. The victim described the deer as a male “spike,” with a ring of disturbed fur as if it had been wearing a collar for some time.
SCDNR and Aiken Department of Public Safety officers made contact with the deer about 150 yards from its last attack. The deer approached the officers and was shot by Aiken DPS without incident.
SCDNR deer biologist Charles Ruth said based on its behavior, the one-year-old deer was obviously hand-raised as a fawn, which is likely why the animal was so comfortable coming close to humans. The deer appeared to be well fed, with no external signs of injury and no obvious illnesses.
“Since it was hand-raised, it associates people with good things and although this looked like aggressive behavior, it was almost certainly the deer simply wanting to play because that’s how it was raised,” Ruth said. “If someone puts their hands on the deer, that encourages it to play harder, and I think that’s what we saw in those several incidences.”
S.C. DHEC took possession of the deer carcass to study.
