Trump approves sanctions on Venezuelan oil company

(CNN) - The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA.
It is also the parent company of the U.S.-based CITGO oil company.
National Security Adviser John Bolton and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the news at Monday's White House press briefing.
It’s an effort to ramp up pressure on the regime of Nicolas Maduro. He was recently re-elected president, but many nations, including the United States, saw the election as illegitimate.
President Donald Trump last week recognized Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate interim president, calling on Maduro to resign.
Mnuchin said the sanctions are effective immediately.
"The path to sanctions relief for PDVSA is through the expeditious transfer of control to the interim president or a subsequent, democratically elected government who is committed to taking concrete and meaningful actions to combat corruption."
Money from purchases of Venezuelan oil by U.S. entities will flow into blocked accounts.
National Security Advisor John Bolton said the measure holds back roughly $7 billion in assets. He said it would result in more than $11 billion in lost assets over the next year.
