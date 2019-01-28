Springdale Police investigate shooting after three people injured on Slighter Dr.

SPRINGDALE, SC (WIS) - Springdale Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.
The incident happened Sunday night on Slighter Drive, according to police.
One male and one female were shot, SPD Chief Kevin Cornett said. Another male victim was not shot, but sustained injuries. That person has since been released from the hospital.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Cayce Department of Public Safety also responded.
The incident is still under investigation. Check back for updates.
