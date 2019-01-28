Southern cooking and Jewish food blog brings together recipes of past and present

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A blend of Southern cooking with the storied traditions of Jewish food, the blog “Kugels and Collards” is here to make a splash in the Columbia community. Co-founded by board members of the Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative, Rachel Barnett and Lyssa Harvey, the women worked in conjunction with Historic Columbia to bring their past and present into the world of food blogs.
“One day Lyssa and I were speaking - we both are foodies - and we said that telling stories and memories through food is something we could get really excited over," Barnett said of the blog’s creation. “So of course its 'Kugels and Collards’ because we’re in Columbia, SC so the melding of southern food with the influence of African-American cooking. along with our Jewish grandmother’s recipes from the old country - well then we have a true Jewish-southern table right there.”
The blog features a host of recipes, stories, photos and other memories that evoke an intimate online cookbook for all to use and share. “One of my favorite things that have kind of surfaced is that stories we never knew about - and people that we knew, but we didn’t know they were involved in the food world. So I think we’re not only finding new recipes, we’re finding new ways food was used," said Harvey.
The “Kugels and Collards” ladies will be hosting an amazing event with James Beard award-winner Joan Nathan on Sunday, February 3rd. To find out more, head to the “Kugels and Collards” blog page.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.