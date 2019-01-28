Southern cooking and Jewish food blog brings together recipes of past and present

“One day Lyssa and I were speaking - we both are foodies - and we said that telling stories and memories through food is something we could get really excited over," Barnett said of the blog’s creation. “So of course its 'Kugels and Collards’ because we’re in Columbia, SC so the melding of southern food with the influence of African-American cooking. along with our Jewish grandmother’s recipes from the old country - well then we have a true Jewish-southern table right there.”