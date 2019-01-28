Sheriff: Suspects who stole ATM, 200 packs of Newport cigarettes wanted in Fairfield Co.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglary suspect who allegedly stole a number of items from a Fairfield County business.
The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 23, three suspects pried open the front doors of the Lebanon Mart, located at 6058 Newberry Road.
Once inside, the suspects stole a bolted to the floor with a chain attached to a vehicle. The trio also stole a safe containing two cash register drawers, money, and random documents.
Also stolen were 200 packs of Newport cigarettes.
The suspects were of medium build and had their faces and hands covered. They were using a dark colored 2002-2006 Chevrolet Suburban. This burglary may also be associated with a burglary that occurred in Union County on the same date.
Information can also be provided directly to Investigator Karen Castles with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-718-4102 or (803)-635-4141 if anonymity and a reward are not desired. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
