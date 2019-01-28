Several Houston Police officers shot; suspect ‘down’

HOUSTON (Gray News) – Several Houston Police Department Officers were shot Monday afternoon in Houston, TX.
Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers Union, tweeted that five officers were shot and were being transported to the hospital. One officer was life flighted.
Houston Police also confirmed that five officers were shot and transported to hospitals.
The shooting reportedly occurred around 5 p.m. CT in southeastern Houston, according to police.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect was “down.”
KPRC reports the officers were shot following an encounter with the shooting suspect while they were serving a warrant, according to police.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and ATF agents are assisting at the scene, KTRK reports.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement about the shooting, writing: “This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe.”
