RCSD: Five suspects wanted for auto dealership burglary

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for five suspects involved in a burglary at an automobile dealership.
According to officials, the suspects broke into the dealership located on the 5100 block of Two Notch Road on January 19 around 9:30 p.m. The suspects were caught on camera breaking into the business and stealing numerous items including paper tags from the car dealership.
If you have any information about this burglary, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.