QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE: Both lion litters born at Riverbanks Zoo in 2018 were females

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There’s nothing quite like a bond between sisters- just ask the five newest cubs at Riverbanks Zoo!
Both lion litters born at the zoo in 2018 were females, according to zoo officials.
Zuri, Thabisa, and Lindelani will have their paws full raising all these daughters. Lindelani’s sister Thebisa gave birth to three healthy lion cubs in October 2018. The public voted to name the cubs Amara, Asha, and Zari.
Both Thebisa and Lindelani were introduced to male lion Zuri back in December 2017. Weather permitting, the cubs can be seen on exhibit periodically enjoying time outside.
Check in on the cubs by watching a live stream of them living their best life here.
