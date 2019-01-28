Midlands ministry hosts dinner to feed Allen Benedict Court residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A local ministry helped former residents of Allen Benedict Court on Sunday.
Members of The Birth Place Outreach Ministries serve food to the homeless every week. With more than 400 residents displaced fro Allen Benedict Court, The Birth Place Outreach Ministries invited the families who stayed in the closed apartment complex to enjoy dinner at their church. The organizers of the dinner said it’s important to them to give back as they once faced homelessness themselves.
“We started this ministry,” said Pastor Troy McGoogan. “We started this to surround them, to give them hope. To give them reassurance that if God did it for me then he is able to do it for you, and so we're doing it through love, and so by that as you see, this is growing every Sunday."
Pastor McGoogan said the church could use donations to help with the weekly dinner. For more information on how you can help, call 803-915-4910.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.