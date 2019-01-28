Lexington Co. deputies investigate shooting at convenience store

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a convenience store on Highway 321 Sunday night.
Deputies arrived at the 3800 block of Highway 321 just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of two people being shot.
Details surrounding the incident are limited, but deputies said the two victims who were shot are at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, investigators are currently speaking to possible witnesses in the area to find out more information.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
