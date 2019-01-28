First Alert Forecast: Brace For Much Colder Temperatures This Week

By Tim Miller | January 28, 2019 at 6:13 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 6:13 AM

First Alert Issued for Tuesday For Rain

Much Colder Later This Week

Storm system well off our coast will give us clouds this morning with sunshine by afternoon. Skies cloud up once again with a cold front that will move through the state Tuesday.

Alert Day Tuesday: As the cold front moves into the state by tomorrow, we’ll see scattered showers and rain. Rain will quickly come and go with much colder air behind the front with clearing skies. Highs will be 15-20 degrees cooler Tuesday – Friday.

Weather Highlights:

- First Alert Tuesday for rain and a slight chance of rain/snow mix

- Much colder conditions middle of next week

Forecast:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs Middle 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows Upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers late. Highs Upper 50s

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.