First Alert Forecast: Brace For Much Colder Temperatures This Week

First Alert Issued for Tuesday For Rain
Much Colder Later This Week
Storm system well off our coast will give us clouds this morning with sunshine by afternoon. Skies cloud up once again with a cold front that will move through the state Tuesday.
Alert Day Tuesday: As the cold front moves into the state by tomorrow, we’ll see scattered showers and rain. Rain will quickly come and go with much colder air behind the front with clearing skies. Highs will be 15-20 degrees cooler Tuesday – Friday.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Tuesday for rain and a slight chance of rain/snow mix
- Much colder conditions middle of next week
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs Middle 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows Upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers late. Highs Upper 50s
