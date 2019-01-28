FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Tuesday for heavy rain, possible snowflakes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The storm system well off our coast will give us clouds this morning with sunshine by the afternoon. Skies cloud up once again with a cold front that will move through the state Tuesday.
We’ll see quiet weather for now, but late Tuesday we can expect periods of heavy rain followed by some very cold temperatures again for Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday is an Alert Day.
· A fast-moving cold front will bring a period of moderate to heavy rain to the Midlands (50% chance) at night.
· A wet snowflake or two could mix in overnight with the push of colder air, but NO accumulation is expected...at all
· Highs will be in the 50s through Tuesday, but only in the 40s by Wednesday.
· Morning temps on Wednesday will be in the 20s so watch for a slick spot or two on your right into work/school.
First Alert Weather Story:
The next chance for weather comes Tuesday evening as a quick moving cold front will rush through the region. Rain chances around 50% Tuesday evening into the night as a period of moderate to heavy rain moves through.
As the rain starts to taper off overnight, we could see a wet snowflake or two mix in but we’re not expecting any accumulation. The colder air above our heads will cause a few snowflakes but it won’t be cold enough at the surface just yet!
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Tuesday. Temperatures will sink into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday morning so watch for a few slick spots on the roads as you’re heading into work/school.
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs Middle 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows Upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers late. Highs Upper 50s
