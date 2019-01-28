Fire damages part of Delta Motel in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Part of the Delta Motel in West Columbia was damaged from a fire early Monday morning.
The Columbia Fire and Cayce Fire Departments as well as West Columbia Police Department responded to the scene on Augusta Rd. around 4 a.m. The fire was coming from one unit and was under control within 10 minutes, West Columbia Fire Chief Marquis Soloman said.
Two units sustained minor damage but there were no injuries reported, according to Chief Soloman.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Expect possible delays in the area as crews clear the scene.
Check back for updates.
