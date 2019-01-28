Do you have chronic sinus infections? If “yes,” you need to see this new procedure

Cox is talking about the CT scan for his wife, Jan Gatch. We caught up with him as he sat in the waiting room at Palmetto ENT. He told us that Jan has struggled with sinus infections for 10-15 years. She had major sinus surgery last year, which helped a couple of her sinus cavities, but she was still struggling with others. Combined with her asthma and chronic allergies during the spring, it is a miserable cycle.