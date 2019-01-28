Coroner: Cause of death for 2 found at Allen Benedict Court Apts. ruled carbon monoxide poisoning

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the cause of death for two victims found dead at a Columbia Apartment Complex on Thursday Jan. 17.
Calvin Witherspoon, Jr., 62, of Columbia, was found deceased in his apartment. The coroner also identified Derrick Caldwell Roper, 31, of Columbia.
According to the coroner, toxicology test results confirm that Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Caldwell Roper, both of Allen Benedict Court, Columbia, SC, died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The two victims were found in two different units separated by another unit. The first call was a welfare check after one of the victims didn’t show up for work. Once inside, investigators found the deceased.
The Columbia Housing Authority was in violation of the International Fire Code, according to Columbia Fire Department officials.
Residents of the apartment building where the two victims were found dead say they’ve smelled an odor of gas for weeks and reported it to housing officials, but nothing was done. Additionally, thousands of work orders filed by residents of Allen Benedict Court apartments in 2018 reveal a host of maintenance issues along with a dozen complaints about gas leaks and odors across the 26-building complex.
A lawsuit has been filed by two tenants. Their attorneys said they are seeking compensation for the fact tenants have been deprived of a safe and habitable environment that they’ve been paying rent for.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.