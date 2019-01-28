Bags of fruit sold at ALDI stores part of recall

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bags of peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI stores in North Carolina and South Carolina are part of a recall.
According to Jac. Vanderberg Inc., the recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
ALDI has announced that it has removed the affected items - two-pound bags of Rio Duero fresh peaches, nectarines and plums - from its stores. The affected fruit also was sold in ALDI locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia.
The affected fruit also was sold in Costco stores in California and Walmart stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The FDA website states that Listeria monocytogenes is “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”
There has not been any illnesses reported due to this issue to date. The issue was discovered during a routine sampling program by the packing house which revealed the bacteria.
More information on the recall can be found here.
ALDI’s response to the recall can be seen here.
