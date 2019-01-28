Armed and masked man wanted for robbery at Fairfield Co. gas station

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in a Jan. 24 armed robbery of a convenience store.
The crime happened around 2:16 a.m. on Jan. 24. The armed man entered the Grand Central Station, a convenience store located at exit 48 off of I-77 in Fairfield County, presented a handgun, and demanded money from the two clerks.
The suspect had short black hair and was wearing grey sweat pants, a black shirt, a dark grey wool type coat, and a black ski-type mask. He had a silver semi-automatic handgun that was covered with a thin black sock.
Witnesses stated the man said, “Give me the money” repeatedly, in addition to, “I’m not playing” and “Hurry up, hurry up, hurry up.”
He left in a silver or grey Acura with tinted windows driven by a second suspect. The total cash stolen was approximately $600.
Information can also be provided directly to Investigator Karen Castles with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-718-4102 of 803-635-4141 if anonymity and a reward is not desired.
You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
