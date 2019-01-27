‘We are trying to fight for them’: Attorneys speak to WIS about class-action lawsuit filed by ABC residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - WIS is learning more about a lawsuit that has been filed due to the tragic that unfolded at the Allen Benedict Court Apartments.
The 16-page class-action lawsuit was filed by two tenants. One of the two tenants lived in the complex for about five years while the other resided there around three years.
The law firms of Proffitt & Cox and attorney Dave Maxfield are representing the tenants.
WIS spoke with two of the attorneys, who say ideally they would have liked to see residents return to their home and live in a safe environment. However, as we learned from the attorney for the Columbia Housing Authority, that will not be the case as residents will not be allowed to return to their apartments.
“We had had a lot of reports that they had made complaints to the housing authority for years,” Dave Maxfield, one of the attorneys said. “These are folks that are paying rent and the landlords' obligations here, whether it’s the CHA or private landlord, are the same. They have to provide a safe premise for people to live in.”
One of the causes of action in the lawsuit is about the South Carolina Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, where if you put a landlord on notice of a complaint -- the landlord has a certain amount of time to remedy it.
After speaking with residents throughout the week, WIS has continuously heard tenants claim that they, as well as other tenants, have experienced or suspected gas leaks for months or even years at the complex. They also claim that heating systems were poorly maintained -- which resulted, they claim, in repeated and ongoing known and suspected gas leaks.
So where does the accountability lie?
”Right now, we’re not ready to put the blame on a particular individual. The housing authority as a whole is responsible for the property and is responsible for keeping it safe as it’s required under the law,” said Ron Cox, who is also representing the tenants who filed the lawsuit.
The attorneys said they are seeking compensation for the fact tenants have been deprived of a safe and habitable environment that they’ve been paying rent for.
“At this point, the lawsuit just seeks remedies from the CHA.” Maxfield said.
However, Maxfield said that could change as the investigations continue. Anonymous ABC tenants said they are ready for justice.
“We deserve that, we deserve to be treated better,” a tenant said.
Attorneys say they are seeking for the two residents that filed this lawsuit to represent all of Allen Benedict Court residents, but the court will have to make a preliminary determination if they are allowed to do that.
A judge will decide whether to include former tenants who lived at Allen Benedict Court in the past three years.
“We are trying to fight for them, we are trying to make something that was wrong, right,” Cox said. “Our clients and other residents have been yanked out of their homes. You have mothers with small children and other families that have been displaced, moved into hotels, moved across towns, into strange environments, some of them have moved into multiple hotels and their lives are in chaos and have been turned upside down right now because of the failings of the housing authority.”

