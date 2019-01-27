Steve Martin parodies Roger Stone in return to ‘Saturday Night Live’

(Gray News) - Comedian Steve Martin, who has hosted “Saturday Night Live” 15 times, returned to the show as President Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone in a political sketch that spoofed recent headlines.
“SNL” opened with a parody of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” on which surprise guest Martin appeared as Stone and show regular Alex Moffat played Tucker Carlson.
The sketch dealt with Stone’s arrest Friday in a pre-dawn FBI raid at his Florida home. He was later charged with seven counts, including obstruction of justice, witness tampering and making false statements, in relation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 presidential election.
Much of the two minutes in which Martin appeared focused on Stone’s complaints about the FBI raid.
“Here with his side of the story is a man you look at and instantly think, ‘I trust this guy,’” said Moffat’s Carlson while introducing Martin’s Stone.
Martin, who last appeared on “SNL” in 2017 as himself, played Stone as enthusiastic about recent events, saying this is “the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.” He also yelled “Go Nixon” and appeared to mimic former President Richard Nixon’s famous double "V'' hand signal.
The real Stone considers Nixon a political icon and has an image of him tattooed on his back, according to CNN. When he left the courthouse Friday, Stone flashed the president’s signature gesture.
As the “SNL” sketch continued, Moffat’s Carlson tried to encourage sympathy for Stone about the raid and his financial situation, while Martin’s Stone asked Trump to pardon him.
“Hey, I’m just a normal and straight-forward guy,” said Martin at the end of the sketch, a reference to his well-known recurring bit with Dan Aykroyd in which the two played the Festrunk Brothers, self-described as “two wild and crazy guys.”
“SNL” regular Kate McKinnon also appeared in the sketch as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who faced criticism after his Thursday comments about the furloughed federal workers.
Ross, who is one of the richest people in Trump’s Cabinet, told CNBC that the workers should be able to get loans to cover their missed paychecks rather than use food banks, the Associated Press reports.
In the sketch, McKinnon’s Ross denied the Trump administration is out of touch with the American people and those who work paycheck-to-paycheck.
“I simply meant there are other ways of getting money, like they could have liquidated some of their stocks or sold one of their paintings. I mean, even if they sold a lesser Picasso, that’s still going to get you through a week or two of yacht maintenance,” McKinnon’s Ross said.
The second “SNL” episode of the year, Saturday’s show featured actor James McAvoy as the host and rapper Meek Mill as the musical guest.
