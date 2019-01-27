Richland One students participate in ‘speed-cubing’ competition

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Students at Richland One participated in a unique competition at Hopkins Middle School on Saturday where they put their puzzle-solving skills to the test.
It’s called speed-cubing and it’s the district’s first-ever competition.
Richland One middle and high school students have been practicing multiple algorithms to see who can be the fastest to solve a Rubik’s Cube puzzle.
One student gave us some insight into the strategy.
“Start out with the white cross, and then you want to get in the right spot and then you start doing the algorithms. So the first part really isn’t an algorithm,” Richland One student Paul Choat said. "But you want to get in a pattern and then you start doing the algorithms.
For the two months the student’s practiced, the fastest record was set by a Hopkins Middle School student at 56 seconds.
The world record is 4.22 seconds.
