Officials: Man dies after swallowing suspected bag of drugs

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A man who was taken into custody by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has died after he ingested a plastic bag of drugs before being processed for jail, according to officials.
According to The Sumter Item, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the suspect as Larry Hunt. The 42-year-old Hunt was arrested around 8 a.m. Thursday after deputies searched his home for drugs. Hunt was charged with 10 counts of distribution of heroin and one count of trafficking heroin.
When Hunt arrived at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said Hunt was acting strange and appeared to be sick. Officials called for Hunt to receive medical attention. As he was being processed, Hunt fell unresponsive. Hunt was not booked at that time, according to Sheriff Dennis.
Hunt was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to SCSO and Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.
Sheriff Dennis said the the substance in the bag will be tested to determine what led to Hunt’s death.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has confirmed they are investigating the incident. An autopsy will be performed at a later date at the Medical University of South Carolina.
