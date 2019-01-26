Student organizes screening of movie that aims to start conversation on race relations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Saturday afternoon, students and teachers from Spring Hill High School in Chapin along with community members gathered for a special screening of the movie “The Hate U Give.”
The film, adapted from a book, was released in October. It has received critical acclaim from reviewers.
Some believe the film allows for a deeper conversation and a dive into the state of America's race relations, which also includes interactions between African-Americans and law enforcement. The special screening, which included a panel discussion afterwards, was held at the Nickelodeon Theatre on Main Street in Columbia. The screening was organized by student Blake Gibbons with help from Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin whom Gibbons reached out to.
"I never really quite understood what it meant to be an African-American person and I still will never quite understand what that feeling is like, but this film helps open my eyes to for example,” Gibbons said, “like the talk about police brutality traffic stops, community interactions friendships. I would’ve never understood the pain that’s faced by so many people every day."
Student Gabby Caldwell was one of the panelists. She said it was important for her to be a part of the discussion.
“I knew that my classmates were coming out and they were coming to watch it and I wanted them to understand to not be afraid to speak up and let their voice be out there,” Caldwell said.
Nickelodeon Theatre Board Member Xavier Blake was also a member on the panel.
“It was good to see so many kids come out because I think, if we start kids early with this conversation, it can build and build and build and what happens going forward,” Blake said.
Gibbons said he wants to organize more screenings to show the movie in the future in hopes that it can continue to further a dialogue of understanding among more students and community members.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.