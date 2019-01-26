Shooting investigation underway after man found with multiple gunshot wounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County investigators are looking into a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.
Deputies were patrolling Decker Boulevard when they heard shots fired that led them to Mi Casita Lounge. When they arrived, they discovered a man in the parking lot who suffered multiple gunshot wounds on his lower body.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
