Sen. Scott pushes for ‘opportunity zones’ to help underprivileged communities

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Friday, Senator Tim Scott was in Columbia as the keynote speaker for Gov. Henry McMaster’s Summit on Opportunity Zones.
These areas, according to Sen. Scott, would help enrich underprivileged communities in rural and urban parts of the state.
Scott said opportunity zones would bring generate revenue for investors and create jobs and development for those communities that need them.
“For folks who grew up or are growing up in distressed communities, this means the opportunities for development or businesses are now descending upon their communities," Sen. Scott said. “Instead of going to find it, it’s coming to find them.”
There are some areas in Richland County that are listed as opportunity zones on the program’s website.
