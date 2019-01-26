Sen. Kamala Harris makes a stop in SC after announcing run for president

“My mother used to say you may be the first to do anything, but make sure you’re not the last,” Harris said. “That’s how I usually think about those things. It’s about bringing people with you and lifting other people up. I think this process -- certainly, there is a goal of winning, but for me, a measure of the success will also be that it energizes and empowers people to actually participate and see themselves in the process. That’s important to me.”