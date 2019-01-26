Sen. Kamala Harris makes a stop in SC after announcing run for president

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Just days after announcing her bid to run for president, Kamala Harris has made her way to the Palmetto State.
Harris is making stops in several states ahead of early primaries to gain support for the 2020 election. Tonight, she was at the 37th Annual Pink Ice Gala.
Harris, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., was welcomed with open arms by her sorority sisters. While it is believed that she is the first member of the organization to run for president, her focus is to pave the way for future leaders that follow in her footsteps.
“My mother used to say you may be the first to do anything, but make sure you’re not the last,” Harris said. “That’s how I usually think about those things. It’s about bringing people with you and lifting other people up. I think this process -- certainly, there is a goal of winning, but for me, a measure of the success will also be that it energizes and empowers people to actually participate and see themselves in the process. That’s important to me.”
Sen. Harris announced her intention to run for president on Monday. However, she’s not looking too far ahead on the campaign trail.
“One day at a time, friend,” she told a reporter. “It’s early.”
Sen. Harris’ next stop will be in Oakland for a campaign launch rally.
