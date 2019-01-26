SC man in custody after authorities disable explosive device found while serving search warrant

HARTSVILLE, SC (WIS) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, have “deconstructed” an improvised explosive device was found after a search warrant was served, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.
Sheriff Tony Chavis said deputies were at a home in the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 7:00 p.m. Friday night.
“Deputies with the Special Incident Response Team executed a search warrant for an individual and evidence related to a crime this afternoon,” Chavis said in a press release. “The suspect was taken into custody, and early into the search an object wrapped in electrical tape with a fuse was located.”
David Matthew Sheffield, 36, of Hartsville, has been arrested and transported to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Sheffield is currently charged with kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and receiving stolen goods. More charges are expected.
