Representative says going to PSC briefing would have jeopardized $1,000 Dominion rebate

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Thursday, we reported three lawmakers who called a briefing at the Public Service Commission to fight for the $1000 Dominion Energy rebate check but then didn’t show up.
Today, one of the legislators said there was more to the story.
“Yesterday, we were informed by Ethics that it would be unethical and illegal for lawmakers to appear before the PSC or have any discussion as related to Dominion or ratepayers,” said Representative Leon Howard.
Howard is apologetic for cancelling the PSC briefing, and while SCE&G customers in the building were furious, he says going would have actually made matters worse.
“PSC said it was ‘okay,’ and they had cleared it,” Howard said. “And then our House Ethics Committee said it wasn’t. Upon further research, she advised strongly against representatives appearing before the PSC. It would be the equivalent of me going before a sitting judge and telling him how to rule.”
Howard also wanted to note that the staffer who said he’d gone home for the day when we called was mistaken. He said he couldn’t go to the PSC briefing, but he was still out helping constituents.
“We’re on their side. We are not the ratepayers’ enemy,” Howard said. “We feel the same way about the PSC as they feel. But, because Ethics has our hands tied, we have to do something else that’s legal and ethical. We certainly apologize to them for not being there.”
Howard said they’re still planning to try and get that $1,000 Dominion rebate and he, along with several other representatives, has put together a resolution to try and sway the company.
Howard said the Legislative Black Caucus has a scheduled meeting with Dominion next Tuesday to help keep up that fight for the $1,000 rebate.
