Man charged with animal cruelty after neglecting pit bull

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 41-year-old man has been arrested by Columbia Police after a pit bull was neglected for several days.
Officials with CPD said the dog escaped from a fenced-in area at a home on South Holly Street. The dog was found at a neighbor’s home where she would be cared for and eventually taken to a veterinarian’s office to be treated.
Ultimately, the veterinarian determined that the dog suffered from neglect, starvation, and disease that could have been prevented.
Authorities seized the dog from Bennett and took her to the City of Columbia Animal Shelter.
