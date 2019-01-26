‘It’s one of those calls’: Police officer rescues toddler stuck in toy

FORT LEE, NJ (WCBS/CNN) - Police were called to a home in Fort Lee, NJ, to rescue a child stuck inside a toy.
20-month-old Luca got stuck in the toy Tuesday night.
“It’s kind of comical if you think about the situation,” said Soona Choe, the boy’s mother. "I call 911 and say ‘my kid is stuck in a toy' and they’re like ‘what kind of toy? What do you mean?’ "
The toy is supposed to hold different shaped blocks that go inside holes but Luca pulled the lid off and climbed inside. That is where he got stuck."
“He got in, got wedged in and he couldn’t get out," Choe said.
Choe said when she realized Luca couldn’t move, she had to call in a professional.
Sgt. Rick Hernandez with the Fort Lee Police Department responded to the call.
“It was a priceless expression on his face,” Hernandez said. “He looked a little bit embarrassed about the situation.”
Hernandez even thought a heavy-duty tool was coming.
“That’s been a popular question, did we bring in the Jaws-of-Life? They were on the way, the truck was on the way,” he said.
He decided to use his own strength.
"I asked mom if I could break it, she said ‘I tried, you can give it a shot.’ I was able to get off the front panel, it cracked," Hernandez said.
Luca was finally free and in the arms of his hero.
"I was like ‘thank goodness.’ I was so happy and grateful," his mother said.
"It's one of those calls that you're happy to be on and leaves you smiling afterward. It’s always good to be able to help a child," Hernandez said.
Choe said she plans to keep the toy and someday show the picture to her son to remind him of that time he got stuck in a toy.
Copyright 2019 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.